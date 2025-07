Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and Embezzlement in Leake and Attala

DANIEL D BEN, 34, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold – Detainer for CPD, PPD. Bond $500, N/A.

BRIDGETT D CHAMBLEE, 40, of Lena, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

PIERCESON FARVE, 28, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $1,500, $0.

CAROLYN S GIBSON, 65, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

APRIL D HOWELL, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25.

DEVELLE KING, 48, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 54, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.

REGINALD R RAGSDALE, 50, of Carthage, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Profanity in a Public Place, Shoplifting, – 2nd, CPD. Bond $389.25, $239.25, $889.25.

OWEN L TAYLOR, 23, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JAMARIUS K TRUSS, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession / Sale / Transfer of a Stolen Firearm, Purchase or Possession of Tobacco by a Juvenile, Open Container, KPD. Bond N/A, $300, $500.

LAKENDRICK D WALKER, 40, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Other County, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

JASMINE J YOUNG, 31, of Louisville, Embezzlement, PPD. Bond $500.