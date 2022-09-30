Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

JAMES K SELF, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

MARY STANFORD, 50, of Canton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $418.

 

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

MITCHELL T THORNTON, 51, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $674.25, $639.25.

 

JENNIFER TREST, 41, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD.  Bond $339.25, $0 X .

 

BRANDON T TUBBY, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

DESHUN WILLIAMS, 30, of Pearl, DUI – Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 2, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $228, $639.25, $418, $418, $0 X 2.

 

TREMON YOUNG, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

