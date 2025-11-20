Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba County

LINDSEY ANDERSON, 38, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $600, $300.

DILLON BRACKEEN, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

TAVION CLAYTON, 19, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

DUSTIN L DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, PPD. Bond $30,000.

BILLY WAYNE GIBSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LISA LEE GRIFFITH, 53, of Walnut Grove, Simple Possession, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

MARTHA A HOSKINS, 57, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, PPD. Bond $500.

BLAKE LOUIS JENKINS, 30, of Preston, Failure to Appear, Hold for Circuit Court, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

KARA OLIVIA MELANCON, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600.

KENNETH MIXON, 69, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD. Bond $500, $500.

DALTON TAYLOR, 17, Statutory Rape, PPD. Bond $50,000.

STANLEY RAY WARD, 58, of Union, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SKYLER KEITH WHATLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Littering X 4, Improper Start from Stopped Position, No Proof of Insurance, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Felony Pursuit, Seat Belt Violation, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, Improper Equipment X 2, Improper Lane Usage X 4, Improper Parking or Stopping, NCSO. Bond $600 X 4, $300, $800, $500, $600, $5,000, $600, $1,500, $600, $300 X 2, $300 X 4.