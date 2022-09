Aggravated Domestic Violence, Bad Check, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JULIAN MCMILLAN, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

EMANUAL MOORE, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear. Bond $0, $0.

SAVANAH MORRIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

RANDY PAULEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $669.

JAELIN LASHAWN PRICE, 24, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, PPD. Bond $2,500, $2,500.

STEVEN BRANT SAUNDERS, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

DARRYL RAY SOLOMON, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

TIFFANY STURDIVANT, 37, of Columbus, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600, $500.

KAYLYN RENEE THOMAS, 33, of Cisman, AL, Bad Check, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

ALFREDO VILLARREAL, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

ISRAELL JOSIAH WILSON, 39, of Meridian, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, Suspended License – DUI, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $300, $1,500, $1,000.