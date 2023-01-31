An Accident with Injuries, An Open Door, and Domestic Disputes in Leake

Monday 1/30/23

12:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to an accident on Union Road with no injuries.

1:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a residential alarm on Grand Avenue in Lena.

9:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree down blocking the Natchez Trace neat Bell Road.

9:30 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Naylor Street.

10:33 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to an alarm at the First National Bank on Hwy 35.

11:42 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a stranded motorist by the Library on E Franklin Street.

1:56 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a domestic dispute on Jordan Street.

4:38 p.m. Carthage Police checked a residential alarm on Jackson Avenue.

5:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a home on Storm Road when the resident returned home and found an open door.

7:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Live Oak Road.

7:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to an accident with injuries on Hwy 488.

8:02 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a second domestic dispute on Naylor Street.

10:51 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Cemetary Road for unknown trouble.

11:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at the Lena Pit Stop on Grand Ave.