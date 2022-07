Monday, 7/11/22

5:55 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence on Hwy. 491 S for a burglar alarm showing window motion.

8:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of shots fired from a high-powered rifle near Road 717.

8:50 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies assisted a stranded motorist on Hwy. 15.