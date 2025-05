An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Aquarion Conecin of Leake County.

The shooting happened outside Discount Depot in Carthage on Friday, May 2 around 5:30 p.m.

Carthage Police have charged 27-year-old Leonard Black of Carthage with Murder in the case.

Black is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility. Bond has not been set.