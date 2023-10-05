HomeAttalaDUIs, Shoplifting, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs, Shoplifting, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Arrests in Attala and Leake

SHANIAH M MONTGOMERY, 19, of Goodman, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

 

DIEGO RAMOS, 20, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

DIEGO G SILVESTRE, 19, of Forest, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

ELIJAH E SMITH, 24, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

JERRY T SYLVESTER, 52, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Cartage Municipal Court X 2, LCSO.  Bond $500, $0 X 2.

 

SHERMONIA TATE, 42, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

MARVIN L WILLIAMS, 54, of West, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

 

DEMARCO WITT, 23, of Sallis, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Public Drunk, City/County Ordinance, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $2,300, $1,300, $500, $500, $1,000.

