Arson, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba County

CYRIL KANE AMOS, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, No Tag, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $300.

CAROLINE CARTER, 61, of Philadelphia, Arson, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $50,000, $600.

DUSTIN ALLEN GLENN, 43, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

BRICETON PIERRE HARRISON, 39, of Decatur, Contempt of Court, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

MICHAEL LEWIS, 52, of Union, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

STEPHINE NELSON, 44, of Marion, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER SIMS, 41, of Philadelphia, Harassing or Threatening Phone Calls, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

MARTEZ LAROME WILDER, 30, of Ethel, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $1,000, $0.

