B-MO and the Kicks Crew Team Up with Kix & Ronnie to Get-R-DUNN for Central Mississippi Teachers!

HomeAttalaB-MO and the Kicks Crew Team Up with Kix & Ronnie to Get-R-DUNN for Central Mississippi Teachers!

by

B-MO in the MO’rning – It’s “Teachers Appreciation Week” and nobody appreciates the hard work the do that the parents, and that includes the crew of B-MO in the MO’rning. So because they GOT-R-DUNN with regards to another school year, KICKS 96 and B-MO in the MO’rning would like to say thanks by sending teachers from across Central Mississippi to see BROOKS & DUNN at the Brandon Amphitheatre on Thursday May 12th at 7pm! Now what we’d like you to do is NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER and let them know what they mean to you. HERE’S HOW:

  1. Send us text at 601-389-1967 with your name, the teacher you want to nominate and why he or she should win!
  2. Let them know they’re special and what they do matters a lot to you and your child.
  3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 as frequently as possible.

We may call your nominated teachers and let them know you cared enough to nominate them on the air too!

It’s our say of saying thanks to Central Mississippi’s hard working teachers who GOT-R-DUNN!

