BMO in the MO’rning Presents: The 8 Second Ride!

Your “OFFICIAL” rodeo station Mississippi’s Superstar Country, Kicks 96 has your tickets for Dixie National Livestock & Rodeo and tickets to see Country Music Hall of Fame members “The Oak Ridge Boys” on Thursday night February 11th. To win all you have to do is go the distance and identify the songs in BMO’s 8 Second Ride Challenge!

Here’s how works,

Below you’ll be able to play the 8 SECOND RIDE, which is a music medley 8 seconds long. You may play the medley as many times as you wish to try and identify it. All the songs in each medley are the same artist. (meaning you won’t hear two artist in the same medley) The number of songs per medley will change so watch your clues daily. Listen for your chance to call in and see if you can correctly identify. To be eligible to win, you must not have won a station contest within the last 30 days. One winner per house hold.

To get your tickets without the wait click here.

For more info on the 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo click here.

8 Second Ride Challenge #1

(This is a 3 SONG challenge! Cinch that rope up tight, ride tall in the saddle and good luck!)