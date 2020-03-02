Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year applications now available

Applications for the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the year 2020 are available now on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 27 in downtown Kosciusko.

The top 15 finalists will perform their chosen song that night for a chance to win a weekend in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The winning song will be professionally recorded and produced at Wishbone Studio and then played on air across the Boswell Media family of stations.

Applications can be found here.

The deadline to enter is Friday, May 16.

For more information, call 662-289-1050.