Boswell Media nominated for 17 MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

Boswell Media’s radio, news, advertising, sports, social media, and online efforts from 2022 have been nominated for multiple Excellence in Broadcasting Awards from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB).
In total, the company earned 17 nominations over 12 different categories, with all three radio stations being represented.
BMO in the Morning on Kicks 96 is nominated for best Radio Morning Show and host Brian “BMO” Montgomery received a nomination for Radio Personality of the Year.
Randy Bell’s news coverage received three nominations for Best Newscast with additional nominations in Feature Story and Use of Sound. Bell is also nominated for Best Anchor/Reporter.
In sports categories, Breck Riley earned a nomination for Holmes CC football and Kosciusko Softball play-by-play and Bell is nominated for a story remembering Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.
Additionally, online stories at BreezyNews.com and Kicks96news.com earned three nominations in the Multimedia category.
The winners will be announced at the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet Saturday, April 1 at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.
“My father and I are so proud of our excellent team and their 17 nominations in the upcoming Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards,” said Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend. “As broadcasters, we are committed to provide up to date news, information, and engaging content to the communities we serve. We thank our staff for making our broadcast and web products award winning.”
2023 Boswell Media MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Nominations:
Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)
- Anchor/Reporter – Randy Bell
- Feature Story – Kosciusko: The Town that save the Blimp
- Multimedia – Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton stops in Kosciusko while cycling Natchez Trace
- Newscast – March 23, 2022
- Newscast – June 10, 2022
- Radio Play-by-Play – Interception gives Holmes CC first win since 2019
- Radio Play-by-Play – Kosciusko Softball State Championship
- Social Media – @BreezyNews Twitter
- Use of Sound – Man Rescued from Burning Home
Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)
- Radio Morning Show – BMO in the Morning
- Personality of the Year – Brian “BMO” Montgomery
- Commercial Campaign – Philadelphia Gun and Pawn
- Breaking News – January 2022 Snow Storm
- Newscast – September 30, 2022
- Multimedia – Game Winning shot sends Leake Academy to semifinals
- Sports Story – Remembering Mike Leach
Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ-FM)
- Multilmedia – Celebrating 75 years of WKOZ