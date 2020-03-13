Boswell Media nominated for several LA-MS Associated Press Awards

Boswell Media’s radio and online news coverage has been nominated for numerous awards in the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Professional contest.

The WLIN/WCKK News Departments leads the way with seven nominations across six separate categories.

Radio entries nominated for awards include two Use of Sound nominations for WLIN News Director Breck Riley’s coverage of the Veterans Day Aisle of Honor and a surprise military homecoming.

For the fourth year in a row, Riley is nominated for Best Radio Anchor/Reporter.

“Our news department works tireless all year round to bring central Mississippi the best coverage possible” said Riley. “I’m glad that hard work has paid off and honored for us to be nominated alongside some of the best radio and online news departments in the southeast.”

Other radio news honors include a Breaking News nomination for Boswell Media’s November election coverage and a Sportscast nomination for Boswell Media Sports’ broadcast of Kosciusko Whippet football.

In addition to radio entries, Boswell Media’s online content received two nominations in the Multimedia Category.

The Louisiana – Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters & Media Editors contest honors the best in professional and college tv, radio, and print between the two states.

The winners will be announced at a later date.

“We are very proud of our local news team and their nine nominations in the upcoming AP Awards,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell.” Our mission continues to be providing up to date news and information to the communities we serve. Thanks to our staff for making our broadcast and web products award winners.”

The complete list of radio, tv, and newspaper finalists can be found here.

2019 Boswell Media Award Entries: