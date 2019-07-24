Home » Leake » Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: East Central Community College

Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: East Central Community College

Posted on

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Boswell Media Sporst broadcasters Melvin Wooten and Breck Riley preview the upcoming season for the East Central Community College Warriors.

 

2019 East Central Community College Warriors Schedule:
  • Aug. 29 – vs Northwest Mississippi
  • Sept. 5 – vs Itawamba
  • Sept. 12 – at Southwest Mississippi
  • Sept. 19 – vs Pearl River
  • Sept. 26 – at East Mississippi
  • Oct. 3 – at Copiah-Lincoln
  • Oct. 10 – vs MS Gulf Coast 
  • Oct. 17 – vs Hinds
  • Oct. 24 – at Jones

Submit a Comment