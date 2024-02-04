Brackets set for Leake Academy North State Tournament games

The stage is set for the Leake Academy girls and boys basketball teams 5A North State Tournament games.

The teams will both play in the tournament Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Bayou Acadmey in Cleveland.

Starting off the tournament for Leake with be the boys team. Coach Jason Morgan and the Rebels will take on Bayou Academy at 4:00 pm.

Coach Amanda Hatch and the girls will play immediately following the boys game, taking on Pillow Academy at 5:15 pm.

If both teams win, they will advance to the tournament semifinals Friday, Feb. 9.

The complete tournament brackets for both teams can be see below.