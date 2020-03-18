Breaking: Mississippi Employees Will Be Paid!

Mississippi employees off work to be paid amid pandemic

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teachers and employees of city and county governments will be paid even if they are told to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state Senate on Wednesday passed a bill guaranteeing the pay and sent it to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature. Reeves had requested the bill. Mississippi reported 34 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, up from 21 the day before. The House passed the bill on Tuesday.