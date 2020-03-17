Breaking News : Mississippi Casinos Closed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi casinos are closed amid concerns about the coronavirus. State lawmakers could leave the Capitol for a few weeks. And, the state’s top elected official is recommending that accountability standards be temporarily suspended for this academic year because schools are temporarily closed. The Mississippi Board of Education will have an online meeting Thursday to consider the request from state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright. Mississippi had 12 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday. In some places, volunteers are handing out sack lunches to children who are out of school.