Buck Alman the Director of The Ellis Theatre at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music Joins B-MO in the MO’rning!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Buck Alman, the Director of The Ellis Theatre at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will be joining B-MO on Tuesday and Thursday of this week. The first full season of entertainment will be announced this Wednesday by Marty during a performance in Nashville, and Buck will be stopping by Tuesday to introduce himself and to discuss the venue, and to give us not only an inside look at what’s going with the non-profit organization but will also join us on Thursday to run down some of the entertainment announced by Marty on Wednesday.

  1. b.gibson
    b.gibson
    June 5, 2023 at 4:52 pm

    how exciting for marty and the fans! looking forward to planning vacation around the events and happenings at the congress!

