Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD. Bond $25,000.

FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500.

JOSHUA CARLILE, 40, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

LORIE D CARLILE, 41, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

KEVIN L CRAPPS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Moving Violation – Change or Mutilation of Motor Vehicle Identification Number, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

KELLEY DUETT, 34, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

KENDRICK D FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 2, CPD. Bond $0 X 2.

JOI HARRIS, 39, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, CPD. Bond $239.25, N/A.

GARY HOLLOWAY, 33, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 5, CPD. Bond $0 X 5.