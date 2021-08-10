Home » Local » Burglary of a Dwelling and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Neshoba

Burglary of a Dwelling and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Neshoba

Posted on

THOMAS GAGE HOLLINGSWORTH, 20, of Collinsville, Public Drunk, ABC.  Bond $600.

 

WILLIAM B JAMES, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

RITA JENKINS, 46, of Conehatta, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $300.

 

HEATHER JENSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JERRY LYNN LEE, 44, of Lauderdale, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

TYREEKUS MAUL, 22, of Noxapater, Disorderly Conduct.  Bond $600.

 

CORIE MCCALLUM, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 24, of Union, Petit Larceny, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

AMIS WYATT MCMILLIAN, 19, of Biloxi, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $600.

 

MATHEW MILLER, 19, of Starkville, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, False ID X 2, ABC.  Bond $600, $600, $800 X 2.

 

JOHN KENNETH MOREHEAD, 53, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $2,500.

 

CHAD NEESE, 43, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KAYLA MARGRAVE SIMS, 32, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

