Burglary of a Dwelling and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Neshoba

THOMAS GAGE HOLLINGSWORTH, 20, of Collinsville, Public Drunk, ABC. Bond $600.

WILLIAM B JAMES, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

RITA JENKINS, 46, of Conehatta, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $300.

HEATHER JENSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JERRY LYNN LEE, 44, of Lauderdale, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

TYREEKUS MAUL, 22, of Noxapater, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $600.

CORIE MCCALLUM, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 24, of Union, Petit Larceny, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $0.

AMIS WYATT MCMILLIAN, 19, of Biloxi, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, False ID, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600.

MATHEW MILLER, 19, of Starkville, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, False ID X 2, ABC. Bond $600, $600, $800 X 2.

JOHN KENNETH MOREHEAD, 53, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $2,500.

CHAD NEESE, 43, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $0.

KAYLA MARGRAVE SIMS, 32, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.