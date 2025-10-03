Big Deals!
Burglary, Shoplifting, and DUIs in Neshoba County

OMEIKA D BROWN, 29, of Meridian, Hold for Investigations, Shoplifting, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

BRENT TYLER CLEMONS, 30, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigation, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $0, $15,000.

DEANDRE SHAWN FRAZIER, 43, of Bogue Chitto, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $800.

JALEY GRAY, 25, of Marion, Hold for Investigations, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Shoplifting, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $300, $60, $600.

DEWAYNE JOHNSON, 57, of Lake, Hold for MDOC, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $10,000.

THOMAS JAMES LACORAZZA, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0, DENIED.

HARVEY DENE MCMILLIAN, 56, of Conehatta, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Careless Driving, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $400, $800, $60, $400, $300.

ADAM CARL STOKES, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

TABETHA WILKERSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

