Burglary Suspect Apprehended, Drug Charges Added

The burglary of a home on Midway Rd. has been solved.

Leake County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke to the owner of the Midway Rd. property and took note of everything missing. Their investigation pinpointed Jason Sanders as the suspect. Sanders was taken in on two felony arrest warrants and a search warrant was executed on the residence that Sanders was occupying.

During the search of the residence, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recovered roughly 55 grams of marijuana, more than 2 grams but less than 10 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also recovered evidence linking Sanders to the Midway Rd. burglary.

Jason Sanders (40 of Carthage) now faces the following charges: burglary of a residence, burglary of a shed, 2 counts of credit card fraud, felony possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sanders total bond amount is $79,000.00.

3 comments
  1. David
    David
    April 23, 2024 at 9:10 pm

    Prayers! You got family, you can be that good dude again Jason!

    Reply
    • David
      David
      April 24, 2024 at 1:45 pm

      Homeofgrace.org (recovery on the gulf coast) 3- month program.

      Reply
  2. Andrew
    Andrew
    April 25, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Man! Dude before you do anything foolish call me first. You know I’m here for you. You’re like family to me.

    Reply

