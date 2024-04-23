Burglary Suspect Apprehended, Drug Charges Added

The burglary of a home on Midway Rd. has been solved.

Leake County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke to the owner of the Midway Rd. property and took note of everything missing. Their investigation pinpointed Jason Sanders as the suspect. Sanders was taken in on two felony arrest warrants and a search warrant was executed on the residence that Sanders was occupying.

During the search of the residence, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recovered roughly 55 grams of marijuana, more than 2 grams but less than 10 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also recovered evidence linking Sanders to the Midway Rd. burglary.

Jason Sanders (40 of Carthage) now faces the following charges: burglary of a residence, burglary of a shed, 2 counts of credit card fraud, felony possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sanders total bond amount is $79,000.00.