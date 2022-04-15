HomeLeakeCarthage Square Affair and Heart of MS 5K Date Slated

Carthage Square Affair and Heart of MS 5K Date Slated

The Carthage Square Affair will be ON THE SQUARE in Carthage this year! Square Affair is scheduled for May 21st. If you are interested in being a vendor at Square Affair, email Dakota Killingsworth at director@leakems.com. (We hear it’s going to be super groovy this year!)

The Baptist Heart of MS 5K is also scheduled for that day in downtown Carthage. Registration for the Walk/Run is $25 and registration for the Fun Run is $10. Click here to register for the Heart of MS 5K or you can pick up an application at the Main Street Chamber office located at 103 N Pearl Street in Carthage.

