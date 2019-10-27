Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area

Due to substantial rain fall and damaging winds from Tropical Depression Olga, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA promptly mobilized their field operations staff to restore power.

Central Electric Power Association had more than 18,000 members without electric service due to the severe storms that passed through on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019.

As of 7:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has over 8,000 members without electric service due to substantial rain fall and damaging winds.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

 Attala – 85

 Kemper – 35

 Leake – 995

 Neshoba – 3,394

 Newton – 1,608

 Scott – 1,825

Central Electric is assessing damage in order to restore electric service. At this time line crews and additional personnel are working to restore power to the members. Additional crews have been called to aid in power restoration efforts.

If you would like to report you power outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage. To report an outage by phone, please call 601- 267-3043.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Ranking and Scott counties