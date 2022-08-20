Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalChild Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

by

LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD.  Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.

 

CORTEZ ONEAL SMITH, 22, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $3,306, $0 X 2.

 

PATRICK ALLEN SULLIVAN, 58, of Meridian, DUI – 1st.  Bond $0.

 

RICHARD SCOTT SWAGER, 39, of Carthage, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

SHALONDA TUBBY, 28, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,071, $0 X 2.

 

SAMUEL WALLACE, 38, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA WALTON, 39, of Union, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ZACHARY WILLIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

