Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0.

SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.

CORTEZ ONEAL SMITH, 22, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $3,306, $0 X 2.

PATRICK ALLEN SULLIVAN, 58, of Meridian, DUI – 1st. Bond $0.

RICHARD SCOTT SWAGER, 39, of Carthage, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

SHALONDA TUBBY, 28, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,071, $0 X 2.

SAMUEL WALLACE, 38, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSHUA WALTON, 39, of Union, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

ZACHARY WILLIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.