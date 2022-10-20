Child Neglect and a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

TAMARAH M HUNTER, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KENDRICK JEFFERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $300, $800, $300, $60, $0, $0.

BOBBY JOSEPH JOHNSON, 36, of Meridian, Felony DUI, Fleeing Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Yield Right of Way, NCSO. Bond $30,000, $400, $800, $800, $400.

IRIS JEAN KILLENS, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAYLAN RASHAD KING, 19, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $800, $1,000.

CRYSTAL D LOFTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2, $15,000.

ASHLEY MITCHELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $0.

DUSTIN MORRIS, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JULIUS BLAKE MORRIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CARLOS MIQUEL MOSLEY, 46, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0.

CONNOR POWELL, 18, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.