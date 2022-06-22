Child Neglect and Many Possession Charges in Neshoba County

NORMA JEAN AINSWORTH, 49, of Noxapater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

MARTHA M ANDING, 67, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

ROGER L BANKHEAD, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MICHAEL DAVID BARBER, 48, of Macon, DUI – Other Substance, Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $1,500, $0.

JAME EUGENE BURKS, 39, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

TERRY BROOKS CHUNN, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0, $0.

EDWARD SHANE CLARK, 47, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

JERRY CLEMONS, 57, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $800, $800.

SASHA L COTTON, 19, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

GREGORY S CRAFT, 20, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 40, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,132.

SHAWON DAVIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, No License Tag, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $800, $300, $300.