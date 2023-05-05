Click it or Ticket Mississippi

The Carthage Police Department will participate in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign this month.



The campaign serves as a reminder to drivers and their passengers the importance of buckling up and is in place to hopefully reduce the number of fatalities, injuries, and crashes involving unbelted drivers and passengers.

Chief McMillan says officers will be out in full force operating checkpoints to make sure people are wearing seat belts and using child restraints, especially during Memorial Day weekend.