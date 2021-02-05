Update – CrimeStoppers Offer Possible Reward As Search Continues for Suspect in Neshoba Co-Op Break in

Philadelphia police continue the search for a possible suspect in conjunction with the Neshoba Co-Op break in. And now, East Mississippi CrimeStoppers is offering a potential cash reward. Do you recognize this person or have any information at all about this person that broke into Neshoba County Co-op? Maybe you can help. Your tip can remain anonymous.

Earlier 2/4 – According to a Facebook post, the suspect broke into the Neshoba County Co-Op on the night of Feb. 3. The suspect is also wanted in connection with a vehicle being stolen from Edwards Electric.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department (601-656-2131) or CrimeStoppers (601-485-1860).

