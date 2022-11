This Sunday at 2 a.m., your clocks will fall back one hour as daylight saving time comes to an end.

Clocks on phones and computers will change automatically. However, older battery powered clocks will need to manually moved back an hour.

The tradition of springing forward and falling back is overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation and is rooted in saving energy.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm.