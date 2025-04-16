Deputy Smith and K9 Colby Complete Certification Training

Deputy Lucas Smith and K9 Colby of the Attala County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have successfully completed a three-week handler certification course through Southern State Canine in Hattiesburg.

According to ACSO, course instructors complimented the duo on how well they work together.

The course is held at Camp Shelby and served as an initial certification for Deputy Smith and a refresher for K9 Colby.

The course emphasized handler-dog teamwork, narcotics identification, and tracking. K9 Colby expanded his skills to include Fentanyl detection.