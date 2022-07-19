Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 46, of Jackson, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.
MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond $0.
GERALOINE S BENDER, 77, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, Speeding, CPD. Bond $1,331, $218.
JEFFREY BILLY, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.
STACIE BRIDGES, 18, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.
JOSHUA A BRUNT, 30, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.
JOHN E OLIVER, 32, of Olive Branch, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.
TERRY B CHUNN, 38, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A.
KRISTIN DORROH, 38, of Ridgeland, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $0.
BOBBY DUDLEY, 26, of Lena, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.
JACKIE DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.
LAMICHEAL B ELLIS, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0.
JEREMY HARRIS, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 3, LCSO. Bond $0 X 3.
JEREMY H HENRY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.
CALVIN HUNTER, 45, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A.
JONATHAN M JACKSON, 37, of Union, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.
DARREL L JOHNSON, 43, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.
JONATHAN R JOHNSON, 30, of Lexington, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000.
SHANE D KING, 35, of Conehatta, Felony Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.