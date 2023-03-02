HomeLeakeDisputes and a Car Fire in Leake

Disputes and a Car Fire in Leake

Wednesday 3/1/23

 

6:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to do a report for a Fed Ex truck that had its window suddenly shatter for no apparent reason while driving on Hy 25.

6:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Galilee Road for a domestic dispute where someone was reported pushed from a vehicle.

11:22 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a possible domestic dispute outside an eighteen-wheeler parked on the shoulder of Hy 25 N.

2:13 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a broken-down truck on Red Dog Road.

3:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the Dollar General on Hy 35 in Singleton for a dispute with a customer.

5:33 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a missing teenager at a residence on Carson Road.

6:35 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a car fire at a residence on Old Highway 35.

7:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies returned to the Dollar General on Hy 35 in Singleton for another dispute with a customer.

 

 

 

