HomeLeakeDisturbances, Shots Fired and a Fire in Leake.

Disturbances, Shots Fired and a Fire in Leake.

by

Sunday 2/19/23

 

1:42 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a suspicious person at a residence on Hy 35 N.

6:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist a motorist on the Natchez Trace near Red Dog Road.

8:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on Old Hy 35 for a disturbance to remove someone from their property.

9:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a disturbance at the Goco on Hey 16 in Edinburg.

10:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Fortune Trail Road.

1:49 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a grass fire threatening a structure on Plesant Hill Road.

3:37 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of shots fired at a house on Harmony Community Road.

5:04 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance at a residence on Plesant Grove Road.

8:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a vehicle in the ditch on Old Canton Road.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Gunshots, a Disturbance and An Accident with Injuries in Leake

Leake Academy Lady Rebels #2 Team in State 5A

Leake Academy LIVE VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Cattle on the Road, A Trespasser, and an Bank Alarm in Leake

Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Semi-Final Game

Breaking and Entering, a Tree Down, Accidents and Shoplifting in Leake