Domestic Disputes, a Stove Fire and Suspicious People in Leake

Saturday 1/22/23

12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on two people who were attempting to flag down vehicles on Hwy. Twenty-five near Redwater.

3:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out some suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart.

4:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an accident with no injuries on Old Canton Road.

5:47 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on an accident with no injuries on E. Main Street.

5:59 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Stribling Road.

6:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on another domestic disturbance on Marbo Road.

6:36 p.m. – Thomastown Fire responded to the report of smoke coming from a residence on Evans Road.

7:19 p.m. – Madden Fire responded to the report of a stove fire that had entered the walls and ceiling at a residence on Union Road.

8:26 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check a suspicious vehicle on Morris Hill Road.

8:39 P.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a stranded motorist on Hwy. Sixteen near Old Robinson Road.