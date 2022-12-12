Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16

On Sunday at 3:29pm, officers were requested to a residence on Hwy 500 for a domestic disturbance.

At 4:35pm, there was a report on a vehicle hitting a tree on Highway 16 near the Natchez Trace turnoff. Injuries were reported.

*UPDATED*

5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St.

8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area.

8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Live Oak Rd when a caller reported that the home was broken into and property was damaged.