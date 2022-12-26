Domestic Disturbance and Car Theft on Christmas

On Sunday at 12:29 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on Mars Hill Road where the caller said her adult daughter wouldn’t leave and was trying to be violent.

At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a call from a person who said that his vehicle was stolen while he was at the Singleton Dollar General.

At 6:17 p.m., there was a report of a car hitting a deer on Highway 25 near Eutaw Road.

At 7:01 p.m., a person at a residence on Highway 487 west said there was an unknown person on their property that wouldn’t leave.

At 9:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Hudson Road for a report of property theft amongst family members.