Big Deals!
HomeLocalDrive-By Shooting, DUIs, and Dope Arrests in Neshoba County

Drive-By Shooting, DUIs, and Dope Arrests in Neshoba County

by
SHARE NOW
Drive-By Shooting, DUIs, and Dope Arrests in Neshoba County

JAMIE ANDERSON, 47, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

LAKITIA LYNN CHICKAWAY, 28, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation X 2, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $60 X 2, $800, $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf

 

LANCE MAR DAVIS, 34, of Morton, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

DANIEL WADE EDWARDS, 61, of Linden, AL, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

 

DARIUS D GRADY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $800, N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

MASON HOWARD, 32, of Quitman, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

CASSIE DAWN ISAAC, 44, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71535/$50-gift-certificate

 

TYLER BARON KELLY, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,500, $800.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JAVARIOUS D’VONTAE MARSHALL, 21, of Philadelphia, Drive-By Shooting, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $50,000, $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ALLATIK MATHEWS, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $800.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

SHOSHANA K SCHWARZBERG, 44, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

 

ANTHONY TOLEDO, 43, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

JOHNNY D WILLIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Acquiring or Obtaining Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71535/$50-gift-certificate

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felonious Child Abuse, Disturbance of Family, and Domestic Violence in Leake Arrests

Felony Malicious Mischief, Felony DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba

Felony Obstruction, DUI, and a Host of Felony Indictments in Leake County

Felony Drugs, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Philadelphia and Neshoba Arrests

Sixth Grader Found With Gun at Neshoba Central Middle School

Domestic Violence, Manufacture of a Machine Gun, and Sale of a Stolen Firearm in Philadelphia and Leake County

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Vaiden-Farm-Supply-Boots-Giveaway-landing-page-1.pdf