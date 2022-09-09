HomeLocalDrug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $0.

 

ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

 

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDEZ, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit X 3, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, No Proof of Insurance, Reckless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Failure to Signal Lane Charge, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3, $600, $600, $800, $500, $800, $60, $400.

 

AUBREY SHANELL HYNES, 21, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MELISSA IRWIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SIDNEY D ISAAC, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

KRISTI MICHELLE KING, 49, of Brandon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $75,000, $75,000, $25,000.

 

TOMMY LEWIS, 39, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ERIC MCCLAIN, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

WILLIAM RAY MCKINNEY, 27, of Union, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

