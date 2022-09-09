Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0.

ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDEZ, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit X 3, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, No Proof of Insurance, Reckless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Failure to Signal Lane Charge, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3, $600, $600, $800, $500, $800, $60, $400.

AUBREY SHANELL HYNES, 21, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MELISSA IRWIN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SIDNEY D ISAAC, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

KRISTI MICHELLE KING, 49, of Brandon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $75,000, $75,000, $25,000.

TOMMY LEWIS, 39, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

ERIC MCCLAIN, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

WILLIAM RAY MCKINNEY, 27, of Union, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.