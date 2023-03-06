HomeLocalDrug Trafficking and Assault in Neshoba

Drug Trafficking and Assault in Neshoba

DAMARCUS EDWARD ANDERSON, 19, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KINGSLEY BELL SR, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $1,000, $600, $0.

 

BRITTNEY BLOCKSON, 26, of Fayetteville, NC, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JAMES R BROADWAY, 56, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

CAROLINE CARTER, 59, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

MADISON CROCKER, 23, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

MICHELLE DENSON, 21, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NAUDIA H DURHAM, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN HOWARD GALE, 42, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

JUSTIN GENTRY, 38, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

MICHAEL BLAINE GILL, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, Drug Court Violation, MDOC.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CORDEXSTER A GRACE, 27, of DeKalb, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

ALONDRA KIARRA GRAHAM, 23, of Preston, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

