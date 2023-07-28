DUI and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Philadelphia Arrests

HomeLocalDUI and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Philadelphia Arrests

ALLATIK I MATTHEWS, 19, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DAMONTE K MCCASKILL, 19, of Morton, Reckless Driving, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, PPD.  Bond $500, $10,000, $500 $500, N/A.

 

DAVID SPIVEY, 63, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

RODERICK J TALLEY, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Warrant – Philadelphia Police, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

MICHAEL C TOLBERT, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

WILLIAM TRIPLETT, 43, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Philadelphia Police, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL D WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for Philadelphia Police, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

DEBORAH WITHERS, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

