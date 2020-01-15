Home » Local » DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Kevin Nechol Willis, 35, 256 Sonny Jones, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Christopher John, 45, 106 Okahomma Drive, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense,

Nancy Barnett, 57, 2710 Tranquil Trail, Brownsville, TX, simple assault – disturbing the peace

Darayus M Harris, 33, 261 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Rhonda Robinson, 42, 136 Mable Jackson Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Heather Nicole Wallace, 32, 240 S Oswald Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, disobeying a police officer, no drivers license, no insurance

Ukisha Carter, 40, 11850 Road 571, Philadelphia, contempt of court, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense

April M Hoskins, 35, 465 E Academy Street, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Pamela D Parker, 39, 10233 Road 185, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

James P Stribling, 44, 402 Austin Street, Philadelphia, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)