DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

 

BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD.  Bond $15,000.

 

MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of Pickens, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JOEY LINDSEY, 52, of Carthage, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency – County Court, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, N/A.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $1,000.

 

MOSES MCLAURIN, 40, of Morton, Hold – Detainer ACSO – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BRYAN P MOORE, 34, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

LESLIE MYERS, 25, of West, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $674.25.

 

FORD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, KPD.  Bond $866, $470, $34.

 

ELIZABETH ROBINSON, 34, of McCool, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

TOM N SELLERS, 42, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $500, $800.

