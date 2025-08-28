DUIs, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

ADARIUS DY’VON BAYS, 21, of Quitman, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CHARLES MARK COCKROFT, 50, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRADLEY DUNLAP, 67, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JERI GIBSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

WILLIAM LLOYD HAMMER, 59, of Union, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

JARRETT JARETHAN LEE JAYROE, 23, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $2,000.

AHMAD DESHON RAGSDALE, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $500.

AUSTIN TAYLOR SCARBROUGH, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

MARIO TREVOR TAYLOR, 58, of Meridian, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

ROBIE DALE WATKINS, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.