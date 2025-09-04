DUIs, Felony Drug Possession, and Many Indictments in Neshoba County

JAY EDWIN BYARS, 50, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

TENISHIA N COMBY, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BARRY KEVIN EDWARDS, 40, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

ERICA KYNN FRAZIER, 47, of Walnut Grove, False ID, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

ROBERT JERMAIN HUNTER, 42, of Decatur, Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

APRIL LEA JOHNSON, 55, of Union, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

SKYLER CHEYENNE LEWIS, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DAVID MONROE PRICE, 81, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

ARLANA SHOEMAKE, 34, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RICHARD DANIEL TALBERT, 48, of Union, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600.

ROBERT TUBBY, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500.