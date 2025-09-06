DUIs, Felony Drugs, and Indictments in Neshoba County

JOSHUA K COMBY, 34, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

STEVEN A DISON, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $600.

WILLIAM DAVID FORTENBERRY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $10,000, $600.

MICHAEL DONAVAN GIBSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CANDACE SHARECE JEFFERSON, 26, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MICHAEL THOMAS LADD, 57, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, MDOC. Bond DENIED.

RALPH LEWIS MCDONALD, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Expired License Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $400, $300.

DAMAR RUSH, 17, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

CAMERON GERRELL SHOEMAKE, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ALEXIS TERREL, 32, of Conehatta, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.