DUIs, Felony Drugs, and Indictments in Neshoba County

JOSHUA K COMBY, 34, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

STEVEN A DISON, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $600.

WILLIAM DAVID FORTENBERRY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $10,000, $600.

MICHAEL DONAVAN GIBSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

CANDACE SHARECE JEFFERSON, 26, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

MICHAEL THOMAS LADD, 57, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond DENIED.

RALPH LEWIS MCDONALD, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Expired License Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $400, $300.

DAMAR RUSH, 17, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

CAMERON GERRELL SHOEMAKE, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

ALEXIS TERREL, 32, of Conehatta, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Related Articles

Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia

Deputies, Firefighters Respond to Possible Lightning-Related Fire in Neshoba

DUIs, Felony Drug Possession, and Many Indictments in Neshoba County

Authorities Identify Body Found in Neshoba

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Announces Rodeo Set for November

Child Neglect, DUIs, and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

