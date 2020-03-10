East Central Baseball Salvages Split with East Mississippi. Saturday Live on Crusin98

The East Central Community College Warriors bounced back with a 4-2 win in the nightcap to salvage a doubleheader split with the East Mississippi Lions in non-conference baseball action last night, at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The EMCC Lions won the opener 9-6. The Warriors are now 10-8 on the season, while EMCC is 1-13.

The two teams have already met once this season, with East Central sweeping a doubleheader in Decatur 6-4 and 9-1 back on Feb. 23.

The Lions scored nine runs on just six hits to take the opener for their first win of the season.

The Warriors also collected just six hits in game one. Freshman shortstop Amani Larry (Bossier Parish, La., Parkway) had two of those including a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Three East Central pitchers combined to hold EMCC to just one hit in game two. Sophomore right-hander Walker Johnson (East Webster) threw the first four innings giving up one run on one hit. Freshmen right-handers Grant Johnson (Hernando) and Robert Sanford (Seminary) closed the game out for the Warriors.

The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly and wild pitch. Larry and freshman designated hitter Courtland Posey (Port Gibson) each singled in runs in the fifth. Posey had two of East Central’s six hits.

MACJC conference play begins Saturday, when Holmes visits Decatur for a 2 p.m. doubleheader. Both games can be heard on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3 radio with Melvin Whooten and watched via live stream video at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media.