East Central Community College Campus to open at noon Wednesday

Due to road conditions throughout the five-county district, East Central Community College campuses and offices will have a delayed opening  Wednesday, January 17.

All offices will open, and in-person classes will resume at Noon.

Classes before Noon will be virtual. Students, should check Canvas accounts for announcements/coursework from instructors.

Mabry Cafeteria will open at 10:45 a.m. for lunch for students who are currently on campus.

Students are encouraged to use caution when moving through campus to the cafeteria.

