HomeLocalEaster Sunday Fires: One Cause Determined, One Investigation Continues

Easter Sunday Fires: One Cause Determined, One Investigation Continues

by

Investigators in Attala County say food left on a stove apparently touched off an Easter Sunday house fire which destroyed a house and sent two people to the hospital.    Fire Coordinator Danny Townsend says both residents were asleep when the fire broke out in the Center community.   One suffered smoke inhalation and the other had minor burns.

Another Easter Sunday fire in Leake County is still under investigation.   Fire Coordinator Tommy Malone says the house near Renfroe was in flames when firefighters arrived.  The home was a total loss but no one was hurt.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake County Home Claimed by Easter Sunday Blaze

Several Fires and Crashes in Leake County Wednesday

Kosciusko Police Searching for Sunday Evening Shooters

Sunday Storms Cause Damage Locally– Now Comes the Freeze

A Gas Drive-Off, a Minor Accident and Setting Fires in the Park in Leake

An accident, Suspicious Vehicles and Grass Fires in Leake